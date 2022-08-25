Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia State will be having its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

Mississippians will be able to purchase firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies all sales tax free.

Christine Hemp-Hill, the General Manager at 601 Sports in Meridian, said they have been preparing for the sales tax holiday for several months and they are excited about this weekend.

“We all get tried of paying Uncle Sam anymore than we have to so if we could save seven percent, we are excited about doing it. We want to make sure other people are just as excited as we are. So, we are thrilled to offer this to everybody. Hopefully, everybody can save just a little bit of money this time of the year, especially. This is also a good time to Christmas shop so be thinking about Christmas if you are interested in saving a little bit extra money before this holiday season. This is a good opportunity to do it,” said Hemp-Hill.

The Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend was passed during the 2014 Legislative Session.

The holiday will start this Friday and continue until Sunday.

For a full list of eligible items, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.