Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia State will be having its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

Mississippians will be able to purchase firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies all sales tax free.

Christine Hemp-Hill, the General Manager at 601 Sports in Meridian, said they have been preparing for the sales tax holiday for several months and they are excited about this weekend.

“We all get tried of paying Uncle Sam anymore than we have to so if we could save seven percent, we are excited about doing it. We want to make sure other people are just as excited as we are. So, we are thrilled to offer this to everybody. Hopefully, everybody can save just a little bit of money this time of the year, especially. This is also a good time to Christmas shop so be thinking about Christmas if you are interested in saving a little bit extra money before this holiday season. This is a good opportunity to do it,” said Hemp-Hill.

The Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend was passed during the 2014 Legislative Session.

The holiday will start this Friday and continue until Sunday.

For a full list of eligible items, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Monday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
On Aug. 11, the Lamar County Sheriff's Department stopped an unnamed man outside the...
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
Justin M. Riche, 33, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested after disturbance at Brooklyn Dollar General

Latest News

Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend
6pm Headlines 8/24
6pm Headlines 8/24
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
The City of Hattiesburg is launching a program to help remediate lead issues in homes.
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint