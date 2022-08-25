Win Stuff
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home

CRIME (GFX)
CRIME (GFX)(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide.

At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Eric Dean Barnes, 52, was found dead in his home on Azalea Street in Moss Point by family members. According to Chief Brandon Ashley, officers arrived on the scene sometime later and discovered he died from obvious trauma.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Those with information on the situation are asked to contact Moss Point PD at (228) 475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

