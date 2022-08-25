Win Stuff
Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test

Laurel Magnet continues to excel in the number of students scoring proficient on state tests.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program less than a week ago.

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts ranked #1 in the state for third, fourth and fifth-grade math and #1 in the Pine Belt for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in English language arts.

“We’re very proud of the growth that our scholars have shown even in the midst of the global pandemic,” said Laurel Magnet Principal, Dr. Kiana Pendleton. “The expectation is always greatness and in order to be great, you have to build relationships. Relationships with our students and parents are very important. They were critical. Teaching and learning did not stop over the course of that year.”

High expectations for students, as well as staff.

Andrea Schipke is a fourth-grade math and science teacher. She said she and her math department worked hard and were intentional about their time.

“Coming to LMSA every day, it’s exciting. You don’t know what you’re going to get every day,” Schipke said. “When we would do these videos, some days I may be in a shark costume, or I may be dressed up as Mary Poppins. So it makes them want to come to school but also want to get on a Zoom if that’s what we had to do.”

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said:

Success is a group effort. However, there is no denying that laurel magnet school took on a new mission when Dr. Pendleton arrived. LMSA is now consistently delivering proficiency percentages in the 80′s and 90′s, and that has taken a lot of hard work and buy-in from the students, staff, and parents.

Breonna Norsworthy teaches fifth-grade math and science.

“For me, I’m going to continue to work hard with my students and scholars. I make sure I see their faces every day, and I hold them accountable too for their learning.”

Pendleton said their goal is to continue to excel year after year.

