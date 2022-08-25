Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40

The shelter said they hope local residents will step up and donate right away, but they added that the food could not contain Red Dye #40.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Animal Rescue League needs some cat food.

The shelter said they hope local residents will step up and donate right away, but they added that the food could not contain Red Dye #40.

That specific food additive has caused digestive problems in some of the shelter’s cats.

“Look on the ingredients, and it will say Red Food Dye #40,” said Elisha Dykes, director of the Laurel Animal Rescue League. “And, it doesn’t have to be a particular brand of cat food. Just look in the ingredients, and just make sure it doesn’t have the Red Dye in it.

“It is causing us some issues. Right now, we do have every one of our cats in quarantine right now, so we can pinpoint who is having the most stomach issues, and we can treat that professionally by our vet’s recommendations.”

The shelter currently has about 30 cats.

You can learn more about adopting a pet from the shelter by calling 601-649-0821 or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Monday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Nikita Davon Page, 36.
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years

Latest News

.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
The City of Hattiesburg is launching a program to help remediate lead issues in homes.
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
The Hattiesburg police and fire departments will face off in a softball game to benefit TEAAM...
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit