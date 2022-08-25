Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Animal Rescue League needs some cat food.

The shelter said they hope local residents will step up and donate right away, but they added that the food could not contain Red Dye #40.

That specific food additive has caused digestive problems in some of the shelter’s cats.

“Look on the ingredients, and it will say Red Food Dye #40,” said Elisha Dykes, director of the Laurel Animal Rescue League. “And, it doesn’t have to be a particular brand of cat food. Just look in the ingredients, and just make sure it doesn’t have the Red Dye in it.

“It is causing us some issues. Right now, we do have every one of our cats in quarantine right now, so we can pinpoint who is having the most stomach issues, and we can treat that professionally by our vet’s recommendations.”

The shelter currently has about 30 cats.

You can learn more about adopting a pet from the shelter by calling 601-649-0821 or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.

