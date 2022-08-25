Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster

This four-foot-long alligator was captured at a Laurel Popeye's Restaurant by Laurel Animal...
This four-foot-long alligator was captured at a Laurel Popeye's Restaurant by Laurel Animal Control on Dec. 22.(LAUREL POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel animal control officer, who usually rounds up stray dogs and cats, spent some time this week capturing a four-foot-long alligator that made an unwelcome visit to a city restaurant.

Officer Norman Rhodes used a catch pole to capture the gator Monday afternoon.

It had been spotted in the drive-thru of the Popeye’s Restaurant on Leontyne Price Boulevard and was found by Rhodes next to the restaurant’s garbage dumpster.

“It went pretty smooth, you know, he didn’t put up a fight,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes took the gator outside the city limits and released it unharmed into a creek.

Animal Control supervisor Yolanda Powe says her office gets calls about alligators in the city limits occasionally.

“We have assisted Mississippi Wildlife with the capture of larger alligators, but this is the first one we actually captured with a catch pole ourselves,” Powe said.

Powe says this was the second alligator captured in the city this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
On Aug. 11, the Lamar County Sheriff's Department stopped an unnamed man outside the...
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’

Latest News

Southern Pines Philanthropy and Marketing Manager, Dani Snell, says this event is a fun way to...
Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts Barks after Dark adoption event
SkyWest Airlines is expected to continue with two daily, non-stop flights to Houston from the...
SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport
West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Preseason Watch list announced Thursday.
Preseason Conerly Trophy Watch List announced