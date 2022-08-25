Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert

Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Valerie Faye Lord, 43(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Tuesday’s Amber Alert, a woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report.

FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gulfport PD responded to reports of a kidnapping. Officers were told by Valerie Faye Lord, 43, that someone knocked on her door then forced their way into the house. Lord then stated the person pried the child away from her and fled the area.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert, causing a multiple agency search for the child, who was found within 30 minutes.

Lord has been arrested and is charged with Filing a False Police Report.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
This four-foot-long alligator was captured at a Laurel Popeye's Restaurant by Laurel Animal...
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

Latest News

Hattiesburg woman wins vehicle
Hattiesburg woman wins vehicle
Students are relieved to be eligible for loan forgiveness.
Local students react to federal student loan relief program
Brent is a military veteran who served 9 years as a drummer in the 41st Army Band.
Jackson native Rita Brent launches national comedy tour in her hometown
Guns and ammunition can be purchased tax free this weekend.
Second Amendment Tax Free Weekend starts Friday
Some are very grateful for President Biden's student loan forgiveness program.
Some are very grateful for President Biden's student loan forgiveness program.