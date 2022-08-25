City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an opportunity for some low-income Hattiesburg residents to potentially start their own businesses.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6 million for a lead hazard reduction grant at the end of last year.

Now, the city’s Community Development Division is using it to help local families.

“The City of Hattiesburg received a grant from HUD, the lead division, to remediate lead in the homes of the citizens that live within the city limits of Hattiesburg,” said Demetria Farve, Program Manager, Lead Hazard grant.

There are two main parts of the LeadSAFE Hattiesburg program.

The first is using the funds to pay for some residents to be trained in lead-based paint hazard safety and lead-based paint hazard reduction and abatement.

“There is a need for inspectors, risk assessors and lead abatement workers in the area,” Farve said. “We will be paying for scholarships for local residents to attend the training so they can also do the work to build up the local workforce.”

That leads to part two, which uses those trained workers to go into Hattiesburg homes with lead-based paint and fix them.

“If you have children that test positive for lead, the grant will allow us to go into the homes to remediate the lead - to find first where the lead is and then do the remediation and remove the lead,” Farve said.

The trainings are available to people living within Hattiesburg city limits who have a high school diploma or GED and meet HUD income requirements.

“Once the students complete the class, they’ll have to go to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ, to take the test to become certified,” Farve said. “And once they’re certified, then they can bid on the jobs that we will have out for inspections and risk assessor and lead abatement worker.... You can become... start your own business and do your own inspections.”

The LeadSAFE Hattiesburg program is allotting funds for 12 people to go through training.

For more on Hattiesburg’s Community Development division, click here. More information on HUD income limits can be found here.

