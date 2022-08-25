City of Hattiesburg announces multi-phased infrastructure project in Midtown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday morning, state and city leaders announced a new project that will soon be underway in the Hub City.

The multi-phased $2.6 million improvements for the Midtown area will begin in early September and will include a water and sewer project, increased stormwater capacity and new sidewalks.

“A water and sewer project in the northeastern most commercial area of Midtown will begin. This will involve replacing water and sewer lines and service lines, as well as rerouting several existing lines in the area between Highway 49 and South 31st Avenue, between Hardy Street and Arlington Loop. The funds for this phase will come from the water and sewer fees our residents pay,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The constriction for the water and sewer phase will last until next summer, in which the road and drainage infrastructure phase will begin.

The roadway portion of the project will include curb and gutter improvements for sufficient drainage, sidewalks for South 31st and 30th Avenues and Lorraine Street, and a median that will be added to Arlington Loop.

“Arlington Loop will be widened to include a turn lane to go North on 31st which will help reduce congestion at that intersection. As well as a medium to calm and slow down the traffic this area is getting,” said Barker.

Due to the combined efforts from State Senator Chris Johnson and State Representative Missy McGee, who have led to over $4 million in state investment, Barker says the city can go further with this project.

“For the past several years, Senator Johnson and I have both worked to try and secure funding at the state level and we have been very grateful that our colleagues have been able to see the significance of this project. So over the past two legislative sessions, we have been able to secure just under $3 million for the project,” said McGee.

The infrastructure improvements will also be funded by a $1.6 million Economic Development Highway Act grant from the Mississippi Development Authority, which was made possible by McGee’s HB 1383.

“I grew up in this specific part of this city, so it’s very personal to me. You know, we would have never imagined all those years ago the transformative nature of the district in Midtown, which is really one of the most thriving areas of our city. So, we are excited to see this second phase of development take off,” said McGee.

The first construction closure is set to be on Friday, Sept. 9th at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington Loop and South 28th Avenue.

