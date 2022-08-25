The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week.

The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace, says The Blood Center supports many hospitals in south Mississippi, as well as The Children’s Hospital and cancer centers in New Orleans.

Pace says people should roll up their sleeves and give more now than ever.

“You can’t manufacture it in a lab. It doesn’t have a long shelf life. That’s why people like me are constantly out saying ‘we need blood,’” said Pace. “Right now, we’re in the middle of a national shortage so there is no place to borrow from.”

The blood drive will happen on Friday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

