Arnold Line Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All Arnold Line Water customers are under a boil water notice.
The notice was issued after a break in the main water line was reported.
Crews are working to make the repairs.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
