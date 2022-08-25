Arnold Line Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All Arnold Line Water customers are under a boil water notice.

The notice was issued after a break in the main water line was reported.

Crews are working to make the repairs.

🔴ATTENTION CUSTOMERS🔴 There is a break in the main water line. The operators are working diligently to get this... Posted by Arnold Line Water Association on Thursday, August 25, 2022

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

