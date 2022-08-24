Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Monday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.

The teenage driver had no reported injuries. However, the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

