Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel

Crews are working to clear the roadway.
Crews are working to clear the roadway.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue.

Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway.

The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

