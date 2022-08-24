Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding.
In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:
- 17th Avenue at Hardy Street
- Eastbound on Hardy Street between 10th & 11th
- West Pine & Highway 49
- 1500 block of Main Street
- 4th & Service Drive off Highway 49
- 7th Street & 25th Avenue
- 12th & Mamie
Drivers are asked to avoid all roadways covered by water or where barricades are placed to block traffic.
In Covington County, here are the currently flooded roads:
- Highway 49 south of Mount Olive
- Arbo Roads near the bridge
- Williams Raod just off Highway 588
- Ed Mayfield Road
- Black Jack Road
- Layton Road at Highway 84
- Old Highway 49 in Sanford
- Calhoun Road in Mount Olive
- Bullock Road
- Sam Mooney Road
