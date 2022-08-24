Win Stuff
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads

The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding.

In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:

  • 17th Avenue at Hardy Street
  • Eastbound on Hardy Street between 10th & 11th
  • West Pine & Highway 49
  • 1500 block of Main Street
  • 4th & Service Drive off Highway 49
  • 7th Street & 25th Avenue
  • 12th & Mamie

Drivers are asked to avoid all roadways covered by water or where barricades are placed to block traffic.

In Covington County, here are the currently flooded roads:

  • Highway 49 south of Mount Olive
  • Arbo Roads near the bridge
  • Williams Raod just off Highway 588
  • Ed Mayfield Road
  • Black Jack Road
  • Layton Road at Highway 84
  • Old Highway 49 in Sanford
  • Calhoun Road in Mount Olive
  • Bullock Road
  • Sam Mooney Road

