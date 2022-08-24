Flooding closes Pine Belt roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding.

In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:

17th Avenue at Hardy Street

Eastbound on Hardy Street between 10th & 11th

West Pine & Highway 49

1500 block of Main Street

4th & Service Drive off Highway 49

7th Street & 25th Avenue

12th & Mamie

Drivers are asked to avoid all roadways covered by water or where barricades are placed to block traffic.

In Covington County, here are the currently flooded roads:

Highway 49 south of Mount Olive

Arbo Roads near the bridge

Williams Raod just off Highway 588

Ed Mayfield Road

Black Jack Road

Layton Road at Highway 84

Old Highway 49 in Sanford

Calhoun Road in Mount Olive

Bullock Road

Sam Mooney Road

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.