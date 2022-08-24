Power co-ops remind dove hunters not to shoot at power, fiber lines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunters are getting ready for dove season in Mississippi, and local power cooperatives are reminding them about safe shooting around power and fiber lines.

Co-op representative said shooting doves while perched on power or fiber lines may be an easy shot, but it could lead to damaged lines, interrupting power service and being costly to fix.

Also, shooting at the lines is against the law.

“Shooting at our lines, whether it’s accidental or intentional, people need to remember that is a federal crime, and anytime you’re dealing with a federal crime, there’s the potential for having to spend a lot of money or even potentially have jail time,” said Leif Munkel, manager of marketing communications and member services for Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association and PearlComm.

Amanda Mills, the communications specialist for Dixie Electric Power Association, also said that damaged lines affect entire communities.

“Any damage that’s done to (the power or fiber lines), it affects not only you, but it affects your neighbor,” Mills said. “And then, of course, we are member-owned, so when that costs money, which it does, we have to pass that cost on to our members as well.”

Dove season in Mississippi opens on Sep. 3.

