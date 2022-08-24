Win Stuff
Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. There is a 30% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 70% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will have a 40% chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Sunday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

