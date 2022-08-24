Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare(WLBT)

The county used several high-water rescue vehicles to accomplish the task.

No injuries were reported and the kids, for the most part, were said to be in good spirits.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Nikita Davon Page, 36.
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

An 18-wheeler caught fire off U.S. 98 north near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive about 3:15 p.m....
18-wheeler catches fire
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
.
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 24, 2022
One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Monday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured