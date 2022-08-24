North Forrest students publish a poetry book, ‘Exceptional Dad’

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale.

During the 2021-2022 school year, English teachers asked 8th graders at North Forrest to write poems about their fathers. Little did the students know they would become young, published authors before even graduating high school.

Timothy Johnson, an 8th-grade English teacher,” said the poems show a variety of personal experiences. He said that teachers wanted students to be able to express real, raw and relevant emotions.

“You saw the good, the bad, whether they were neutral on it,” said Timothy. “Some just didn’t have any thoughts on it, but they drew from the experiences of others. You can see that these kids have a strong view of their dads, and they really want to get it out. They had no outlet for it.”

The poems were later published in a book entitled “Exceptional Dad: A Tribute from the Eyes of the Children.”

Khamya Bufford, now in 9th grade, said it’s a proud accomplishment. She said her dad has made a significant impact on her.

“When I’m with my dad, I can joke more,” said Khamya. “I smile more, and I talk a lot more. A lot of people don’t get to see that side of me. It feels nice knowing that I can just go to Amazon, see the book, go to the reviews like, ‘I did that. That’s something I did, something I accomplished.”

Bufford said she enjoys writing and is working on more creative writing projects.

Melanie Johnson, an 8th-grade math teacher at North Forrest and the owner of Busta Word Publishing, LLC., said she helped with the project because the presence or absence of a dad plays a major role in a child’s behavior.

“When I was their age, I felt like I was not important, and nobody wanted to hear what I had to say,” she said.

Melanie said, as teachers, they see moms attend school events, games and open houses. However, she noted dads are just as important and deserve recognition.

Proceeds from book sales will go to the Domestic Abuse Center in Laurel, MS.

To purchase a copy of the poetry book, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.