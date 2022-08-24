New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it.

Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson.

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. we were alerted of an accident on Briarwood Drive involving this bus. Luckily, no injuries occurred, and no children were on the bus. The driver of the bus is safe,” Boys and Girls Club Vice President Othor Cain said.

