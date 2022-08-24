MEMA gives flooding tips for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been no stranger to the Pine Belt, and with more water on the way, there are tips residents should follow to keep their families and homes safe.

With heavy rain bringing possible flooding to the roads, Malary White, Chief Communications Officer from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, said people also need to be aware of the saturated dirt.

“One thing people need to be aware of is how statured the ground is right now and tress possibly falling on the roadways, falling on power lines, knocking out power,” said White. “Those are the types of things we are concerned about. And, of course, people driving in those flooded areas. You are not only endangering your life and your property, but you are endangering the first responders who have to go out there and rescue you.”

White said if you live in a low-lined area prone to flooding, it is important to prepare your home for the high waters.

“Take pictures before the storm hits,” said White. “If you experience some flooding inside of your home, taking pictures after, and take pictures of the water line in your home - and we are talking in reference to an electrical outlet - so you can see how high the water has gotten. Definitely have those important documents in a waterproof bag. We are talking about your mortgage, your insurance policies, any type of social security, birth certificates, those types of things.”

Other than ensuring your documents are safe from the weather, White said people need to be cautious when walking in flooded areas.

“Do not walk around in flood waters,” said White. “You don’t know what is actually in the water, what has been picked up in someone else’s yard brought over to you. So, if you do come in contact with it, definitely wash your hands, maybe some antibacterial soap to take care of that. Also, be aware of snakes and ants on the move, especially in these flood waters, as well.”

Finally, White said during heavy rains, and even severe weather, turning on your weather alerts should be a top priority.

