Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident.(franky242 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) – A man in Idaho died after he was run over by a tractor in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old John Winegar in a cultivated field.

Officials said Winegar had been run over by his own tractor and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details but said the accident remains under investigation.

