Jones Co. sheriff’s department provides jailer certification training

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department began jailer certification training on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in a two-week certification course.

“We go over a lot about how to handle inmates, what to do in medical emergencies, in case of emergency situations such as a flood, another Katrina, anything like that,” said JCSD Training Director Eddy Ingram.

The class also goes into detail about defense tactics for their safety and the safety of the prisoners. This training includes pepper spray and taser certification.

“We put them through a shorter course of defensive tactics that we put police officers through,” said Ingram. “It’s a series of take-down, joint manipulations, balance displacement techniques, how to stand, how to basically fight with punches, kicks, elbows. The whole gamut of defending yourself. It’s just a shorter course.”

Although defensive training is vital, Ingram said that knowing how to deal with people is just as important.

“Learning how to deal with people, that’s a big thing,” he said. “How to recognize when someone says something a certain way. People are really bad about not wanting to come right out and say what they really mean. They kind of go around the corner.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they always want to add to their staff and provide the necessary training.

