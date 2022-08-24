Jackson mayor declares local state of emergency due to flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local state of emergency “concerning the risk of flash flooding.”

“The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges,” according to a city news release. “There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.”

The declaration comes Wednesday afternoon after torrential rains ripped across the metro area. Numerous incidents of flash flooding, as well as catastrophic flash flooding, had been reported across the WLBT viewing area.

