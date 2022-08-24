Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen

Hawk breaks in to Wisconsin home.
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A hawk flew through a window in a home in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Ashlynn Mallett, 14, was home when she heard the sound of glass shattering. When she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house.

“As I was watching TV, I just heard a loud crash through the window and the dog started barking,” Mallett told WEAU. “So, I walked over and there is a hawk in the porch.”

The teen called her dad for help to deal with the feathered intruder – which also brought a mouse with it.

The hawk was stuck inside the porch, unable to find its way out through the window it had broken.

They called Eau Claire Animal Control to safely remove the bird.

Video shared by the homeowners shows the hawk escorted outside through an open door by shooing it away with a plastic lid.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
Nikita Davon Page, 36.
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

The top three risk factors are tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body...
Almost half of global deaths caused by preventable risks, study says
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
The war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.
GRAPHIC: Six months of war in Ukraine impacts globe
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Crews are working to clear the roadway.
Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel