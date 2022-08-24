Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit

The Hattiesburg police and fire departments will face off in a softball game to benefit TEAAM...
The Hattiesburg police and fire departments will face off in a softball game to benefit TEAAM Autism.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the Battle of the Badges as the Hattiesburg Police Department gears up to take on the Hattiesburg Fire Department in a little friendly competition.

Battle of the Badges is set for Sep. 10 at William Carey University. It’s a benefit softball game in which proceeds help fund TEAAM Autism.

TEAAM Autism is a non-profit that hosts a summer camp for kids and adults with autism.

Both the HPD and HFD said they are ready to battle it out on the field to help the organization.

“We’re ready to beat up on some police department personnel, you know, as always,” said Sherrocko Stewart, Fire Chief, HFD. “A little competition between fire and police, but it’s going to be a friendly competition because it’s for a great cause.”

“The police department and fire department are happy to take part in this... happy for William Carey to sponsor it,” said Peggy Sealy, Chief, HPD. “This is a win-win for everybody.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate. Kids under five get in free.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Nikita Davon Page, 36.
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

An 18-wheeler caught fire off U.S. 98 north near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive about 3:15 p.m....
18-wheeler catches fire
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
.
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 24, 2022
One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Monday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured