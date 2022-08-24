Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the Battle of the Badges as the Hattiesburg Police Department gears up to take on the Hattiesburg Fire Department in a little friendly competition.

Battle of the Badges is set for Sep. 10 at William Carey University. It’s a benefit softball game in which proceeds help fund TEAAM Autism.

TEAAM Autism is a non-profit that hosts a summer camp for kids and adults with autism.

Both the HPD and HFD said they are ready to battle it out on the field to help the organization.

“We’re ready to beat up on some police department personnel, you know, as always,” said Sherrocko Stewart, Fire Chief, HFD. “A little competition between fire and police, but it’s going to be a friendly competition because it’s for a great cause.”

“The police department and fire department are happy to take part in this... happy for William Carey to sponsor it,” said Peggy Sealy, Chief, HPD. “This is a win-win for everybody.”

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate. Kids under five get in free.

