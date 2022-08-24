Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce ‘Rum Under the Sun’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is asking interested guests to come on in, kick back and enjoy an evening of “Rum Under the Sun.”

The inaugural event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16, where adults only can come watch the setting sun while sipping on varieties of liquid sugar cane.

Tickets can be pre-purchased for $15 or purchased at the gate for $20. Caribbean-styled food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Caribbean music including reggae, calypso, salsa and mambo will welcome guests, and entertain them through the night.

And what would Rum Under the Sun be without specialty rum originating from the Caribbean islands?

Rhum Barbancourt | 15 Years Old (Haiti)

Gosling |Black Seal – Black Rum (Bermuda)

Brugal 1888 - (Dominican Republic)

Angostura 1919 – Caribbean Rum (Trinidad & Tobago).

These high-end rums will be served in a private Cigar and Rum Bar, THE PALM, located behind Safari Grill where rum and cigar aficionados will sip on specialty Rums and puff on high-end Cigars made available through the Fine Wine and Liquor Loft.

The night will also highlight flavorful Caribbean foods including an authentic grilled jerk-chicken station, Cubano Grilled Cheese, Caribbean burger sliders and Tostones (fried green plantains).

Bahama Mamas and Pina Coladas will be flowing aplenty throughout the night.

Guests will be “pompasetting” (SHOWING OFF) as they compete in the limbo contest to see “how low they can go,” and the Splash Pad will be flowing to keep guests cool. The Tortuguero Train will roll past the wildlife throughout the evening, and the Caribbean Carousel will be spinning all night long.

“We are so excited to introduce this fun Caribbean-themed event to our guests,” said Demetric Kelly, director of Guest Services/Retail. “We always try to top ourselves when we introduce new events at the Zoo, and we hope to see both familiar and new faces at “Rum Under the Sun.”

