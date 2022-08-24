Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season in the Pine Belt always kicks off with a bang.

Hattiesburg and Petal renew their Leaf River Rivalry on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

“It being the first game, everybody’s excited, they’re ready to play,” said Petal senior defensive end Kelten Mickell. “Just gotta come out there with that mindset that you’re unstoppable.”

“I just got one goal, I can’t start the season off 0-1 again,” said Hattiesburg junior quarterback/running back Tavares Wade. “We’re going to be ready to play. We’re going to put up a fight.”

The Panthers clawed their way to a 16-10 overtime win over the Tigers to open last season.

But Hattiesburg has ‘em at D.I. Patrick Stadium this year.

“Playing Petal the first game of the year, it’s going to make you a better football team and prepare you for week two,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “It’s a quality program, it has been for years. To have the opportunity to play a team like that that’s going to be well-coached and have great athletes on the field, it’s only going to make you better.”

“Coach Vance, I have the utmost respect for him and his staff,” said Petal head coach Allen Glenn. “They do a really good job. Their kids play very, very hard. They’re very physical at the point of attack on both sides of the football. They definitely pose a big challenge.”

The strength for both squads appears to be on the defensive side.

Hattiesburg returns eight starters, led by “Dandy Dozen” linebacker Tabias Hinton. Vance credited Petal with one of the toughest defensive lines his team will see all year.

“What I like so much about this group is that we all play as a team,” Mickell said. “Try to come together and just try to bond.”

“I think defense wins championships, offense just sells tickets,” said Hattiesburg sophomore quarterback Tony ‘Deuce’ Vance. “Our offense, we’ll get the job done but we’re going to count on our defense to get us back on the field.”

Both coaches know week one games come with a lot of trial and error.

The team who limits penalties and takes care of the football likely has the best chance of victory on Saturday night.

“Let the kids play because at the end of the day they’re the ones that are running the football, throwing the football, tackling,” Glenn said. “It’s our job as coaches to try to put them in the best place.”

“It’s always been a fun, friendly rivalry between two neighboring cities and look forward to an exciting ball game,” Vance said. “If we’re ready to play or not, time will tell. I think every coach in the state of Mississippi will tell you I wish we had another week to prepare.”

