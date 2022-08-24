Hattiesburg man arrested after disturbance at Brooklyn Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at the Dollar General in the Brooklyn community Tuesday afternoon.

Justin M. Riche, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.

According to witnesses in the store, Riche allegedly exposed himself to minors.

This is an ongoing investigation and subjects are innocent until proven guilty.

