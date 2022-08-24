Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man arrested after disturbance at Brooklyn Dollar General

Justin M. Riche, 33, of Hattiesburg.
Justin M. Riche, 33, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a disturbance at the Dollar General in the Brooklyn community Tuesday afternoon.

Justin M. Riche, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.

According to witnesses in the store, Riche allegedly exposed himself to minors.

This is an ongoing investigation and subjects are innocent until proven guilty.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Nikita Davon Page, 36.
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

Power lines
Downed power lines spark electrical fire along Hwy 49 S
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
The inaugural "Rum Under the Sun" is set for Sept. 16 at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce ‘Rum Under the Sun’
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies