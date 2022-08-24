Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’

BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Baxterville residents were shocked on Tuesday afternoon as Lamar County deputies surrounded a man openly carrying a rifle just outside the local school.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said he believes the man is not a threat to the school or the local community.

“Lamar County did respond to the situation, but we had to let him go because he wasn’t doing anything illegal,” Rigel said. “He told us he just wants to make a statement about 2nd Amendment rights.”

However, this isn’t the first time law enforcement stopped the man for carrying a weapon near the school grounds.

On Aug. 11, deputies stopped the man when he was walking past the school and arrested him for outstanding warrants. Rigel said the warrants were all for unpaid traffic violations. He was released later that day after paying the fines.

“He does not have a felony.... He has never been arrested for drug use in Lamar County,” said Rigel in answer to rumors circulating on Facebook.

The man reportedly told officers that he regularly walks around the community instead of using a car, and on Tuesday, he was walking to his sister’s house.

Rigel also said that the rifle is legally his, and it is legal to open carry in Mississippi. In both reported incidents, the gun was unloaded.

“I know it’s upsetting to people in the community,” Rigel said. “We had a strong talk with him. We told him that people in the community are scared and are starting to recognize who he is, so they may begin to harass him.

“I’m all for 2nd Amendment rights. But if you are going to make a demonstration of your rights, then don’t do it where it makes people nervous, like a school.”

Rigel added that the department is hopeful the man will take their recommendations to heart and not travel around the school with his gun anymore.

Superintendent Steven Hampton said that school resource officers also spoke to the man, and the district is taking the situation seriously.

“This individual has not broken any laws, so the Sheriff has limited capabilities,” said Hampton. “And since he hasn’t come on to school property, we as a school district have no recourse. Please understand that student safety is our top priority, and we have countless safety measures in place. We have reassured our parents that we are taking this seriously.”

On the Facebook group Baxtervillians, many parents are voicing their concerns about the incident and what they consider lax security measures at the Baxterville school.

“With the amount of issues that are occurring on almost a weekly basis, I feel as though the school has let down the parents and the students by not supplying protection for the kids and teachers,” writes one parent. “During the first episode that happened, the school did not go into lockdown. I was in carline at the time to pick up my child. There were kids on the back playground and crossing under the awnings going from one building to the next. The front gate was never locked, and neither was the back gate. They kept allowing cars to come in with the officers standing 15 feet from the front gate with a man in handcuffs.

“Us parents shouldn’t have to be scared to send our children to school. We should know that they would be protected. Unfortunately, I do not see this being corrected anytime soon.”

Parents in the group said they hope to speak with the school and district administration soon to address their concerns.

