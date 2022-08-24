Friday night injury clinic up and running for football season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season is here, and unfortunately, some players may get injured.

According to the CDC, millions of sports-related injuries happen each year, and Hattiesburg Clinic sees a lot of those injured athletes each fall.

“It’s definitely a heavily utilized service,” said Jessica Tullos, a primary care sports medicine physician.

That’s one of the reasons Hattiesburg Clinic holds a Friday night injury clinic each fall and has done so for the past 20 years.

“It’s a service that we provide to our local area schools and any other teams they’re playing,” Tullos said. “So, if someone was to get injured and need evaluation that night, they’re able to come see us.”

The Friday night clinic allows athletes with specific injuries to come in immediately for treatment instead of waiting until the following Monday.

“So, acute knee injuries. So, a lot of ACL tears that’ll come in. Fractures, for sure. Sometimes we get dislocations that come in that need aid and relocation, need splinting or casting, bracing,” Tullos said.

The clinic also helps alleviate emergency rooms and urgent care centers.

“We do it to help with the ER, so the ERs aren’t as overloaded,” Tullos said. “Because we know that can contribute to a lot of unnecessary ER visits, and we do it to help our athletes out.”

The Friday night injury clinic is open to all athletes on both local and visiting teams.

“You’ve got cheerleaders, band members, dancers, you know, any of the athletes that are really out on the field at that time,” Tullos said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

The free clinic is open from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday nights. Parents or patients are encouraged to call the clinic at 601-268-5622 before arriving.

