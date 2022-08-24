Free monkeypox vaccinations available to highest risk Mississippians

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Health Department is offering free, two-dose monkeypox vaccinations to those who are at the highest risk for contracting the disease. To find out if you’re eligible and to make an appointment for vaccination, call the state health department at 1-877-978-6453.

You may be eligible for vaccination if:

You have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.

You identify as gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men; or as transgender, and 1) you have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or 2) you have attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (for instance, by sex or skin-to-skin contact).

While the number of confirmed cases in Mississippi remains low, they have been gradually increasing. Health officials say early preventive steps are important to reduce wider transmission of monkeypox.

Mississippi’s first case of monkeypox was identified on July 25, 2022. View the latest case counts on the CDC’s monkeypox surveillance page.

Remember, anyone who comes in contact with an infected person may be at risk. Monkeypox can be spread to others when symptoms begin and until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Healing can take several weeks.

Here’s what monkeypox feels like. Early symptoms are usually flu-like:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Other symptoms usually develop a few days later:

A painful rash or sores, sometimes located on or near the genitals or anus, but sometimes in other areas such as the hands, feet, chest or face. These sores will go through several stages before healing.

Sores may be inside the body, including the mouth, vagina, or anus.

Note: Some people experience a rash or sores first, followed by other symptoms and some only experience a rash or sores.

Here’s what you need to do if you get a new or unexplained rash, especially if you have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox:

Isolate at home.

Contact your healthcare provider for testing.

Finally, if you or your partner are diagnosed with monkeypox:

Follow the treatment and prevention recommendations of your healthcare provider.

Avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until all your sores have healed and you have a fresh layer of skin formed.

The CDC has more information on monkeypox and protective steps:

