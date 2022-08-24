Win Stuff
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued

A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.
A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.

Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.

Within a half hour of the Amber Alert going out, Oliver was found safe. Officials want to thank the community for helping located the boy so quickly.

