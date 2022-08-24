Win Stuff
Downed power lines spark electrical fire along Hwy 49 S

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downed power lines in the Mt. Olive area sparked an electrical fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mt. Olive Fire Department reported the downed lines are beside the southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Parker Wholesale Warehouse, and they are not blocking traffic.

The department has a crew on the scene to monitor and control the electrical fire. However, firefighters cannot fully extinguish the flames until the lines are no longer conducting electricity.

According to Brennon Chancellor, director of the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, crews from the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on the way to help local responders.

There is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

WDAM will continue to monitor the situation and update as more information becomes available.

