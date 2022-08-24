9 Rebels selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A whopping nine Ole Miss Rebels were named to the 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an event that showcases the talent of the “best of the best” senior draft prospects in front of NFL scouts.

From the talented Rebels Roster this year and senior bowl nominees, five of the athletes play on the offensive side of the ball while four of the athletes compete on the defensive side.

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team offensive lineman Nick Broeker, a preseason All-SEC Second-Team wide receiver and Brandon, MS native Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, and wide receivers, Jalen Knox and Jaylon Robinson all contribute to the Rebels’ dynamic offense.

Cornerback Miles Battle, linebacker Troy Brown, safety A.J. Finely, and edge rusher Tavius Robinson will represent the Rebel defense at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Four Jackson State University Tigers and three Mississippi State University Bulldogs were also named to the watch list to represent the Mississippi schools.

Click here to view the full Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

