18-wheeler catches fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.

Smoke from the fire caused some visibility issues in the immediate area, and drivers were asked to avoid the area, if possible.

No injuries were reported and no reason for the fire was given.

