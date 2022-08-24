Win Stuff
18-wheeler catches fire

An 18-wheeler caught fire off U.S. 98 north near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive about 3:15 p.m....
An 18-wheeler caught fire off U.S. 98 north near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.(Hattiesburg Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As if a late-morning deluge weren’t bad enough, a stretch of U.S. 98 found itself shrouded in a pall of smoke mid-Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded about 3:15 p.m. to an 18-wheeler that had caught fire and pulled just off U.S, 98 near W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive.

Smoke from the fire caused some visibility issues in the immediate area, and drivers were asked to avoid the area, if possible.

No injuries were reported and no reason for the fire was given.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

