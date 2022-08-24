08/24 Ryan’s “Even Wetter” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another rainy day is on the way, with even more ahead for the rest of the week. At least a few Pine Belt locations have seen upwards of 6.6″ of rain, and at least four more inches on the way for parts of the area, so flooding remains the biggest concern. In fact, there is a level 3 of 4 threat for flash flooding in place, so please remember to avoid areas of standing or rushing water and “turn around, don’t drown.” The flooding issues will begin to lessen, but still stick with us for the next few days. I expect Thursday to be just as rainy as today, but we’ll finally see a noticeable drop in rain chances by Friday.

That’s not to say it’ll be completely dry though! Even on these “drier” days we still have upwards of a 40-50% chance of rain for Friday, meaning more afternoon/evening showers as opposed to these all day showers we’ve been seeing. Saturday looks to be about the driest of the next 10 days at 30%, so even then there will undoubtedly be a few spotty areas of activity. By the time we hit next week though, the rain returns and looks like we’re in for another more-rainy-than-not week.

