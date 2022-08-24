Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

08/24 Ryan’s “Even Wetter” Wednesday Morning Forecast

More rain moving in today, leading to likely flooding issues as the totals steadily rise.
08/24 Ryan's "Even Wetter" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another rainy day is on the way, with even more ahead for the rest of the week. At least a few Pine Belt locations have seen upwards of 6.6″ of rain, and at least four more inches on the way for parts of the area, so flooding remains the biggest concern. In fact, there is a level 3 of 4 threat for flash flooding in place, so please remember to avoid areas of standing or rushing water and “turn around, don’t drown.” The flooding issues will begin to lessen, but still stick with us for the next few days. I expect Thursday to be just as rainy as today, but we’ll finally see a noticeable drop in rain chances by Friday.

That’s not to say it’ll be completely dry though! Even on these “drier” days we still have upwards of a 40-50% chance of rain for Friday, meaning more afternoon/evening showers as opposed to these all day showers we’ve been seeing. Saturday looks to be about the driest of the next 10 days at 30%, so even then there will undoubtedly be a few spotty areas of activity. By the time we hit next week though, the rain returns and looks like we’re in for another more-rainy-than-not week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
Nikita Davon Page, 36.
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

08/24 Ryan's "Even Wetter" Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/24 Ryan's "Even Wetter" Wednesday Morning Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast
As heavy showers continue to make their way through the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg city workers...
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Patrick's Tuesday Forecast