Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A national non-profit is helping foster children in Mississippi make plans for a successful future.

Youth Villages helps young people aging out of foster care transition to college and independent adulthood through the program LifeSet.

LifeSet started in 1999 and emphasizes one-on-one engagement with a specialist available 24/7 who teaches life skills that build confidence and a network of support.

Ashley Ogans, a LifeSet specialist at the Hattiesburg chapter, said it’s crucial for those aging out of the system to have a good support system.

“If someone doesn’t have that, they’re kind of just out there, and they just get lost,” said Ogans. “A lot of times that can end up in homelessness or drugs, alcohol, any kind of addiction. Even suicide, because they’re just not having that support.”

Youth Villages is based in Memphis, TN, but has locations across the country.

