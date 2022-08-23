USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students.

Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM.

Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland, MS, the program will continue to make a difference in students’ lives.

“I was afforded the opportunity to come to college,” said Jaylen Mack, a USM first-year graduate student. “That opportunity is something I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do without this program, without the generosity of the foundation.”

The Luckyday program encourages student involvement within the community and leadership development, with students required to volunteer at least 10 hours per semester starting the spring semester of their freshman year.

“The Luckyday Foundation has been faithful a supporter of the University of Southern Mississippi,” said Dr. Larry Sparkman, director of the Luckyday Scholars program. “It means it’s a great partnership that they have funded this program and worked with thousands of students to help Mississippi residents come to the University of Southern Mississippi and graduate and prosper while they are here,”

Mack said he couldn’t be more thankful for the doors Luckyday has opened.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to, number one, fund my college education and, number two, connect me with like-minded individuals who have the same core values of service and who want to make a genuine impact on the state of Mississippi,” said Mack. “This is a program dedicated to the native sons and daughters of our state, but also, more broadly, the world around us just serving the community.”

The Luckyday Scholars program is going on its 21st year at the University of Southern Mississippi.

