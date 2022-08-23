‘A resilient church’ looks to rebuild after devastating fire

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - It was roughly twelve hours before the congregation of College Hill Presbyterian Church would hold Sunday worship, as they had for the last 187 years of the church’s history; instead, the night of August 13 would be one that would change the church’s future forever.

“About 11:30, a friend calls and said ‘the church is on fire,’” said church member Janie Frierson.

Flames engulfed the historic sanctuary, and on that Sunday morning after the sun appeared, smoke still rose from the charred structure.

Elder Doug Paul has been a part of the church for 14 years.

That night his phone was on silent; he slept through the night.

“This church lost everything inside that building, except for the Bible,” Paul said.

The only thing saved from the fire was the original Bible from the church’s founding in 1835, and aside from smelling like smoke, it appeared practically unscathed.

Paul heard the stories from many who were on the scene and marveled at their dedication to worshipping the Lord on Sunday.

“With tears in their eyes, (church members) walked across the parking lot and set up the fellowship hall for worship,” Paul said. “At 10:30 p.m., the fire occurred. At 10:30 a.m., we had full worship.”

Roughly 160 people fit into the makeshift sanctuary in the fellowship hall that Sunday, their sanctuary still smoking.

The history of the building goes back generations, with few knowing it as well as Frierson, whose family helped found the church and has been a part of it in some way, shape, or form ever since.

That Sunday morning was Frierson’s 79th birthday.

“A very bad birthday present,” she said.

Frierson gives tours of the church grounds, never giving the same tour twice.

From Union Army occupation to William Faulkner’s wedding on the front porch, she knows the church’s history well.

“I don’t have anything written down. I’ve read every piece of information that’s been written about this church. If you jump up when I say something and say ‘That’s not what you said last time,’ it’ll be the last tour you ever get,” she said laughing.

The loss of the sanctuary has weighed heavy on congregation members and the community as a whole.

“I had a girl call me and tell me she cried when she saw it because she’s been to so many weddings and so many funerals here. Her mother is even buried right back here behind the church,” Frierson said.

“My son just graduated, and some of his ceremonies were held in this church,” Paul said.

As far as rebuilding, Paul was frank in that there had only been a few discussions about what the new building would look like.

The focus in the last week has been taking care of the congregation.

There are many steps that need to be taken for a building of this type — like working with structural engineers and arborists for the decades-old tree near the structure.

There’s no doubt in the church’s mind that the church will rebuild, Paul said.

It’s just a matter of how and how quickly.

“It can’t be identical; it’s impossible to be identical,” Paul said. “However, there’s a commitment to make sure that this church is recognizable. These bricks, if they cannot be used for structure, they will absolutely be used cosmetically.”

“I’m hoping the actual look of the church will not change,” Frierson said. “When I round that corner, I want to see those columns. This thing stood for a long time. It was (Ulysses S.) Grant and (William Tecumseh) Sherman’s headquarters when they took over the church. If you can survive that, a fire is just a minor inconvenience.”

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

On Monday, they said it looks like foul play wasn’t a factor.

College Hill Presbyterian Church is fundraising for its rebuilding project.

Anyone who feels led to donate can do so here.

