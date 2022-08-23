Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. There is a 50% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 90% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will have a 60% chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Saturday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 44 Extension at the Pearl River...
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co.
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a...
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested O'Brian Brown for burglary on Aug. 21.
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

Latest News

As heavy showers continue to make their way through the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg city workers...
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the...
Patrick's Tuesday Forecast
As heavy showers continue to make their way through the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg city workers...
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
08/23 Ryan's "More Rain" Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/23 Ryan's "More Rain" Tuesday Morning Forecast