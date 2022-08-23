Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. There is a 50% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 90% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will have a 60% chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Saturday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

