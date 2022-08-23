Win Stuff
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi

Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi Monday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

We will update this story as more details are released.

