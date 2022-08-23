Win Stuff
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say

The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon Ruffin of Hattiesburg (center), 21-year-old Talyn Geis of Vancleave (right) and a 16-year-old from Hattiesburg that WLOX is choosing not to identify.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50.

Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at gun point and the suspects drove off.

A while later, Ocean Springs police found the car with all four suspects inside.

Investigators recovered the stolen items and also found four handguns, two assault rifles, 80 grams of cocaine and more than $500.

The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg, 19-year-old Brandon Ruffin of Hattiesburg, 21-year-old Talyn Geis of Vancleave and a 16-year-old from Hattiesburg that WLOX is choosing not to identify.

Each suspect is held on six charges each of armed robbery with no bond.

Jordan is also held on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon because he was on parole for a previous Hattiesburg shooting. The 16-year-old, who is being charged as an adult, was out on bond for being an accessory to a Hattiesburg murder.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement team will handle the drug investigation.

