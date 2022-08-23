Win Stuff
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker

Reflective vests for homeless community in Laurel
Reflective vests for homeless community in Laurel(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bridge To Hope, a Laurel non-profit, is helping to raise awareness of the homeless population in Laurel.

After Harold Tucker, a homeless veteran, was killed last month in a hit-and-run accident, the organization stepped up to ensure it never happened again.

“Mr. Harold was hit on 84 West walking at night, and he probably had dark clothes on, and nobody could see him,” said Cindy Mclauchlin, a Bridge to Hope member. “So, we wanted to do something like the vest to where people can be seen.”

The non-profit has already made several reflective vests to distribute to the homeless community at Cotton Mill Park in Laurel.

