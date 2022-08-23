Win Stuff
Jones Co. supervisors propose to cut millage rate in FY23 budget

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors is busy finalizing a budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023, a plan that would cut county taxes.

The supervisors said the lower taxes would help Jones County residents save a little money to help alleviate the effects of inflation.

“The assessed value of the county has grown so much,” said Board Attorney Danielle Ashley. “So they’re cutting taxes this year, which is something that this board has done every year of its term, and they’re cutting taxes .51 of a mil.”

Under the proposed millage rate, the estimated annual property tax on a $100,000 home would decrease by $7.

The board will vote on the new budget at the September 6 meeting.

