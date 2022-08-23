Win Stuff
Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel courthouse on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss a potential business opportunity for the county.

“Today, we went into executive session to discuss a potential economic development project where the county would be partnering with the city of Ellisville to issue bonds for some public infrastructure improvements to entice a project to come,” said Board Attorney Danielle Ashley.

The meeting included discussions with representatives of the potential business to gauge their interest.

“We’re trying to make it to where this company wants to come here,” said Ashley. “Because if they do, that means more investment, which is more jobs for the community, and that would be better for the community obviously, and it would also increase our tax base.”

If conversations progress and move forward, supervisors said they would release more information to the residents of Jones County.

“At the next board meeting, which is Sept. 6, we’re going to most likely issue an intent resolution, which would mean that we intend to issue so much in bonds that would be for public infrastructure improvements, which would include water and sewer and potentially road improvements as well,” said Ashley.

