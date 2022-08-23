Jones Co. supervisors discuss new fire trucks

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss the potential purchase of new fire trucks for three departments within the county.

Although the board did not designate the brand of truck they wanted, they did say they wanted to ensure that the trucks were the same quality for each department.

“We’re trying to figure out which fire trucks would be most beneficial to us and the departments in our county that need them the most,” said Board Attorney Danielle Ashley. “So, we have three departments that would be receiving the trucks, so we’re just looking at different options at this point.”

The board of supervisors tabled the conversation until they finalize how they will finance the potential new fire trucks.

