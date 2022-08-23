Win Stuff
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list.

Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges.

The following people are on the county’s most wanted list:

  • Justin James Adams
  • Robert Wayne Williams
  • Justin Perry
  • Michael Jamal Owens
  • Johnathan McDonald
  • Eric Dante Jones
  • Eva June Easterling
  • Tacarreion Dashawn Morgan
  • Camilla Evan
  • Joshua R. Shelby
  • Bryan Cooley
  • David Keyes
  • Aretha Dawn Cooley

All of these individuals have their images posted on the JCSD Facebook page. Deputies are asking for help locating any of them.

“These bench warrants are usually for failure to appear or failure to keep in touch with attorneys,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “They are felony charges. They were released on bonds on certain circumstances and for them to not appear on bond or anything like that.”

If you know where any of these people are, call the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

