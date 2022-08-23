HPD: Missing woman located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg has been found.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.

HPD originally reported that Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.