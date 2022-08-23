Win Stuff
HPD: Missing woman located, safe

Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.
Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg has been found.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Veronica Holton has been located and is safe.

HPD originally reported that Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility.

