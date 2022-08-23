Hattiesburg man missing, last seen on Fairway Drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Hub City resident.

James Edmond Craft, a 56-year-old Hattiesburg native, is approximately 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 150 lbs.

According to the HPD, Craft was last seen on Fairway Drive in Hattiesburg.

He also has ties to Gulfport, and his family said he could possibly be on the coast.

Anyone with information on Craft’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Dept.

