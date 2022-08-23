Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As heavy showers made their way through the Pine Belt, city workers moved quickly to clear stagnant stormwater and materials from ditches around Hattiesburg.

Ronnie Perkins, director of the Public Works Dept. for the City of Hattiesburg, said his crews prioritize this work because debris and mud in the drainage system can cause backups during heavy rains.

“What we’re doing now is trying to make sure we don’t have any major flooding in the area,” said Perkins. “We’re making sure no homes are flooding, our roads are open and have no major accidents through our right-away. We have crews going throughout the city and making sure all our major drains are open due to all the rain we’ve been getting in the area.”

Perkins said crews work both day and night to ensure the safety of each community in Hattiesburg.

