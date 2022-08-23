Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Forrest County will serve 35 years after pleading guilty to five felony cases.

12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Tuesday that Nikita D. Page was sentenced to 55 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 35 of those years to serve.

Page was on trial at the Forrest County Circuit Court for a house burglary case. Page was also indicted on four other separate cases: robbery; two cases of business burglary and another case of house burglary.

Page had two prior convictions, making him a habitual offender.

During jury selection, Page offered to plead guilty to all cases. Judge Bob Helfrich accepted his guilty pleas and sentenced him to a total of 55 years, with 35 of those years to be served in prison.

“Nikita Page has been committing felony crimes for years in Forrest County, and the Hattiesburg Police Department spent long man-hours investigating his crimes and assisting all the victims in his cases,” said Carter. “Hattiesburg will be a safer place with this repeat offender in prison.”

“I want to commend the Hattiesburg Police Department for the excellent job they did in putting these cases together.”

Assistant District Attorneys Bryan Buckley and Clay Cranford prosecuted the cases.

